EPA & Norfolk Southern COVER UP: Environmental Disaster From TOXIC DIOXIN FOUND In East Palestine

A truck carrying 40K lbs of contaminated dirt from East Palestine crashed and tipped over.

Scott Smith is here to reveal how the EPA and Norfolk Southern are ignoring the scientific evidence that East Palestine is a toxic wasteland.

You cannot find what you do not look for.

Scott Smith performed a furnace filter test and found dioxin present in the air residents are breathing.

Dioxins are the fentanyl of chemicals because minuscule amounts can be deadly.

The fallout from the uncontrolled burn of chlorine dioxide caused a mushroom cloud that spread out and contaminated soil and water.

East Palestine residents should have been evacuated immediately but the government and corporation refused and set up a fake “safe zone”.

There are no safe levels of dioxin but the public relations officials continue to gaslight East Palestine residents.

Follow Scott Smith on Twitter at https://twitter.com/WaterWarriorOne

