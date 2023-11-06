Queen Rania Israel’s claims of trying to protect citizens an ‘insult to one’s intelligence’ (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-

https://youtu.be/Jd2SB9SQiEg?si=PZda2WmcSMA_OF9z



6 Nov 2023In an interview with CNN, Queen Rania of Jordan said that Israel’s evacuation orders are orders of forced displacement that do not benefit the people of Gaza. Rather, she says, these orders serve to try to legitimise Israel’s actions before the rest of the world.





She further elaborated during her 5 November interview that she found it “outrageous” that Israeli officials “audaciously dismiss Palestinian casualties as human shields”.





