Queen Rania Israel’s claims of trying to protect citizens an ‘insult to one’s intelligence’ (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-
https://youtu.be/Jd2SB9SQiEg?si=PZda2WmcSMA_OF9z
6 Nov 2023In an interview with CNN, Queen Rania of Jordan said that Israel’s evacuation orders are orders of forced displacement that do not benefit the people of Gaza. Rather, she says, these orders serve to try to legitimise Israel’s actions before the rest of the world.
She further elaborated during her 5 November interview that she found it “outrageous” that Israeli officials “audaciously dismiss Palestinian casualties as human shields”.
Subscribe to our channel: http://ow.ly/AVlW30n1OWH
Subscribe to MEE Telegram channel to stay up to date: https://t.me/MiddleEastEye_TG
Middle East Eye Website: https://middleeasteye.net
Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@middleeasteye
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/MiddleEastEye
Like us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/MiddleEastEye
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MiddleEastEye