Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Invasion & Treason
channel image
Fritz Berggren
15 Subscribers
33 views
Published a month ago

The President of the United States and his Cabinet members are traitors to the U.S. Constitution and to their "fellow" Americans.  Fact.

Why are doing this? Because their is perpetual hatred between God's children and the devil's children.  The invasion is the continuing attempt to genocide the European and Christian race.

Keywords
treasonbideninvasion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket