Invasion & Treason

The President of the United States and his Cabinet members are traitors to the U.S. Constitution and to their "fellow" Americans. Fact.
Why are doing this? Because their is perpetual hatred between God's children and the devil's children. The invasion is the continuing attempt to genocide the European and Christian race.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.