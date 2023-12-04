BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NEW ZEALAND COVID JAB WHILSTLE-BLOWER ARRESTED - PLEA FOR HELP TO THE WORLD.
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
8
852 views • 12/04/2023

Logan Courtney Deputy Leader of the NZ Loyal Political Party.


The whistle-blower subject to my post a couple of days ago has been arrested by police and charged in connection with the Government Health Records he disclosed without permission. Those records revealed staggering death rates for those who took the Pfizer jab in New Zealand.


That interview with the whistle blower was conducted by Liz Gunn, who was the leader of this party. She has gone into hiding and Mr Courtney here has assumed leadership.


This is an attack on free speech. Where are the laws protecting whistle blowers? Where is any admission by the NZ Government that the data was true/real. They are calling it "misinformation" at the moment and continuing to push the covid vaccines as "safe and effective". They have secured an injunction preventing the use or dissemination of the data in New Zealand.


If you can help, please go to the NZ Loyal website and click on the "donate" button.


Shared from and subscribe to:

GaryMc

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5RGWk9egs4dx/


