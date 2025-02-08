Sixteenth Day of Siege on Jenin Refugee Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During the ongoing invasion for the 16th consecutive day, the occupation forces are detaining a civilian car, searching it and then releasing it, and they are also burning and blowing up houses.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 06/02/2025
