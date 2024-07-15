© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unanswered Questions Surrounding The Shooting Of Donald Trump-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 15 2024
43 views • 10 months ago
On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we just watched a lone gunman with a rifle attempt to assassinate the once and perhaps future president of the United States, shades of Lee Harvey Oswald. And like Oswald, this whole thing is a set-up that stinks, and gets stinkier the longer you look at it. Joe Biden 5 days before the shooting, told his mega-donors in a private call that “it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye”. Politico says they have the recording. There is the local cop who spots erstwhile assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks on the roof, and does nothing to stop him. Then we have the Secret Service agents who have Crooks in their sights, and they wait 42 seconds before taking him out. Why??? They didn’t fire until after Thomas Matthew Crooks got off 8 rounds that wounded one, killed another, and shot out the ear of Donald Trump. And what about that 2023 Black Rock commercial that shows Thomas Matthew Crooks in a Pennsylvania high school classroom? What are the chances of that being made and then having Trump nearly assassinated buy the kid in the Black Rock commercial. Oh, Black Rock removed that video from their site on Sunday. The deeper you go, the deeper it gets. That civil war we talk a lot about just got another giant step closer.
