Swedish Skies Sunday 17/09/23 12.40pm

So as you can see, the sun, set in a beautiful clear blue sky, is hidden behind a thick milky/dirty "cloud" that never moves from in front of it. A chemtrailler just went over. As I type this it's already spreading out and thickening, the familiar ridges/emffrequencylines appearing. By this evening at the latest we'll have a greyed out sky and probably the not constant nightly "rain"fall.
Doubt I'll say much more about any vids I upload. If there are any Swedes seeing this, they're not that vocal about it. Apathy and complacency rules here, I'm afraid.
