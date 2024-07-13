BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Donald Trump Rushed off Stage at PA Rally - longer video
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1418 views • 10 months ago

Donald Trump rushed off stage at Pennsylvania rally after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

He’s signaling he’s ok with raised fist to the crowd in Butler, PA today, July 13, 2024.

Longer and better quality video and with secret service taking him away. 

Also.. I haven't watched a rally in a long time. I noticed Vincent Fusca in the audience behind and to the left of Trump, he just stood there... He attracted speculation a few years back, within the so-called QAnon movement that he may be the late John F. Kennedy Jr in disquise.  

I WILL ADD MORE:

Just in:  In a statement, Trump said he was “fine” and being checked at a medical facility. The Secret Service said in a statement that the former president was safe and that the incident was being investigated.

AND:  Multiple media outlets and officials are confirming that the shooter at Trump's rally in Butler County is Dead. In the footage, a body believed to be that of the shooter was seen being carried out of the event. The Secret Service confirmed that they were the ones who shot him. with one other person in custody

https://x.com/rawsalerts/status/1812264798144319823?s=46



