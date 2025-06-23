AA_IB_463_Make_Israel_Great_Again

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight I delve into the obvious, Trump’s bombing of Iran. We will discuss the continued prioritization of Israel over America as continue to waste lives and money in the Middle East.
#Iran #Iraq #War #Bush #NBA #Death #911 #America #Playoffs #Palantir #Israel #mindcontrol #News #Trump #WNBA #JDVance #PeterThiel #Programming #Abortion #Propaganda #anomicage #johnage
Check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
▶ LIGHTNING: https://getalby.com/p/anomicage
▶ CASH APP: https://cash.app/$anomicage
▶ BUY ME A COFFEE: https://buymeacoffee.com/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@JohnAgeProject
▶ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/AnomicAge
▶ INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/anomicage/
▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/
▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge
▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375
▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b