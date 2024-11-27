Ep. 1784: How Politics Ruined Thanksgiving + Divide & Conquer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a rant & narrated these footnotes:
* The $267 Million Price Tag on Censorship Efforts Under Biden
https://reclaimthenet.org/us-admin-censorship-spending-misinformation-grants-report
* Thomas Jefferson
https://firstamendment.mtsu.edu/article/thomas-jefferson/
* How Politics Is Ruining Thanksgiving This Year
https://www.theorganicprepper.com/politics-ruin-thanksgiving/
* Divide and Conquer: Political Riptides Threaten to Overwhelm the Nation
https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/divide_and_conquer_political_riptides_threaten_to_overwhelm_the_nation
Music Credit by Raiwan "Rock Intro"
