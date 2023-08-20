Governor Does Nothing To Assist Victims of Massive Wildfire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As of right now, there are three wildfires blazing in Eastern Washington. One of those, near Spokane, a few miles from the Idaho border, has burned up a town called Medical Lake - strange name, I know . 9,500 acres destroyed. Hundreds of evacuations. Interstate closed down. Loss of life. What has Governor Inslee done to help these people? Apparently nothing. But he will give a speech in which he blathers on some more about "climate change" 🤓🤓