"THE YEAR OF THE TEST" - [SPIRITUAL WARFARE, PROMOTION, DEMOTION, GODLY CHARACTER]
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
1889 followers
237 views • 03/05/2023

#FASTING #PRAYER #SPIRITUAL

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


VISIT THE MASTER'S VOICE PROPHECY BLOG: the-masters-voice.com


Today's word: The seasons are again shifting- fast and hard shifts that will throw many off and cause some to tumble to base level. NO HOLDS BARRED, heavy-hitting spiritual warfare that attempts to throw people off and make even the good runners falls. And who is qualified for this task? Who can endure these things? Hear the word of the Lord, it is time for Christians to go back to the secret place in fasting and prayer, that is the only way to deepen communion with the Holy Spirit.


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. You can use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected]. On Paypal: *DO NOT* send your gift with "Purchase Protection", use *ONLY* the 'Friends and Family' option and please mention somewhere that it's a gift. Using purchase protection makes PayPal think I am a "seller" but this is a freewill offering; I am not selling goods or services. If outside the U.S.A. please *do not* use PayPal IF it only shows you an option to send with purchase protection- contact me for other options. Thank you for supporting this work and God bless! Paypal ------- [email protected]. (Cashapp sometimes works, if not it will be automatically refunded or canceled: $Celestial44). Thank you. 🕊🙏🏽 🌺


Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against PRINCIPALITIES, AGAINST POWERS, AGAINST THE RULERS OF DARKNESS OF THIS AGE, AGAINST SPIRITUAL HOSTS OF WICKEDNESS IN THE HEAVENLY PLACES. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. [Eph. 6:10- 13]


School is in session. The School of the Spirit. I've dreamt of that place many times in dreams, seen myself working so hard to be approved. Seen some not pass, and some forced to repeat levels. This is a spiritual reality, Jesus was teaching His disciples every day so they would learn spiritual rules and principles, how not to be taken out by the enemy, how not to fall prey to men.


"Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against PRINCIPALITIES, AGAINST POWERS, AGAINST THE RULERS OF DARKNESS OF THIS AGE, AGAINST SPIRITUAL HOSTS OF WICKEDNESS IN THE HEAVENLY PLACES. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand." [Eph. 6:10- 13]


