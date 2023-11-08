© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Residents of the Gaza Strip talk about who is to blame for their tragedy:
- "These are the missiles that America has sent to kill our children. They were not sent to kill one child, America has sent them to kill all innocent children. We were quietly hiding here in our homes. America is sending rockets to kill us. Biden is sending missiles through Jordan to Israel to kill our children".