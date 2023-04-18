Big Pharma Gets Rich DRUGGING Kids: ADHD Diagnosis HOOKS Children On AMPHETAMINES

Enhance and improve your brain function with great supplements from Nootopia at http://Nootopia.com/StewPeters

Mr. Noots is back to talk about amphetamine drugs and the dangers of prescribing them to children.

Big Pharma pushes drugs on kids they don’t really need and gets them hooked for life.

Amphetamines are common in drugs that falsely claim to treat ADHD.

We are prescribing drugs to kids that are the most addictive and damaging to the brain.

These drugs create a neurotransmitter imbalance that turns our children into monsters.

ADHD ‘meds’ strip kids of their emotions and damage their nervous system.

