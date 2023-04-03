Pres Trump’s Arraignment - What Happens Next... Gag order?? | SEKULOW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump’s Arraignment - What Happens Next
Last week, we told you how a New York DA has brought an indictment against former President Donald Trump. The arraignment is scheduled for tomorrow. Now, as we anticipate the former President surrendering himself to authorities in New York, we’re hearing reports that the judge may impose a gag order on Trump, preventing him from speaking to the public about the case. What are they worried he might tell us?
Today’s full Sekulow broadcast includes more analysis of the unprecedented upcoming arraignment of former President Trump, and the rumors that the judge in the case may slap Trump with a gag order to silence him. Welcome to the third world, folks. Elections have consequences, and here we are.
