Killing Europe

Documentary by Michael Hansen (2017):
Terrorist attacks, riots, and gang rapes are striking at the very foundations of Europe. This is the story of a Danish expatriate and his quest to uncover the growing issues within the European society he left 15 years ago, challenging the viewer with a vision of a Europe undergoing drastic and far reaching changes.
Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net
Donate: https://www.radicaltruth.net/donate