LOCAL COUNCIL PUSHING WEF PEDO AGENDA

WEST SUFFOLK FULL COUNCIL MEETING WALK OUT - This full video is on Bitchute, this is an edit.
The councilors all walk out after being called out for pushing WEF pedophile agenda, and climate change scam. There is another longer 10 minute video of this on Brighteon. This agenda being pushed by these woke WEF local councils needs to be exposed.