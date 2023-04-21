Carl Jung - How To Find Your Soul



After Skool

Carl Jung, in full Carl Gustav Jung, (born July 26, 1875, Kesswil, Switzerland—died June 6, 1961, Küsnacht), Swiss psychologist and psychiatrist who founded analytic psychology, in some aspects a response to Sigmund Freud’s psychoanalysis. Jung proposed and developed the concepts of the extraverted and the introverted personality, archetypes, and the collective unconscious. His work has been influential in psychiatry and in the study of religion, literature, and related fields.

In this video, we explore Carl Jung's search for the soul - which entails making the unconscious conscious, confronting the dark night of the soul, shadow work, integrating the anima and animus, and achieving wholeness.

