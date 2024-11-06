BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kamala Harris Will Replace Joe Biden. Donald Trump, Last USA President. 2 Horned Beast In Prophecy
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
173 views • 7 months ago

A long list of people are in line to take over if Joe Biden can't perform his duties, beginning with VP Kamala Harris. She will soon replace him based on Bible Prophecy. Visions and Dreams have been given to confirm this.


Prophetic Dream of Biden in Hospital Bed, Harris Leads:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MhGNmfydB0


Prophetic Dream of Biden Handing over Presidency:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4j1FzFHD3dw


Prophetic Dream Kamala Harris Takes Over:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYhae3s1arc



If Joe Biden is unable to perform the duties of the US president, there is a long list of people in line to take over.


The FBI’s Surveillance of Seventh-day Adventism


FedEx to Suspend Sunday Delivery in Some Markets

The package-delivery giant’s move comes amid a downturn in package volumes and labor strife with contractors over pay and other practices


 FedEx is cutting Sunday delivery in some rural markets starting the week of Aug. 15


Online commerce cooldown, contractor struggles lead FedEx to stop Sunday delivery in some markets


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541


#POTUS

#JoeBiden

#KamalaHarris

Keywords
presidentfbipotusjoe bidensdabible prophecykamala harrisseventh day adventistfedexsda sermonsda sermonsseventh day adventist sermonssunday delivery
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy