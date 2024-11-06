Kamala Harris Will Replace Joe Biden. Donald Trump, Last USA President. 2 Horned Beast In Prophecy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A long list of people are in line to take over if Joe Biden can't perform his duties, beginning with VP Kamala Harris. She will soon replace him based on Bible Prophecy. Visions and Dreams have been given to confirm this.
Prophetic Dream of Biden in Hospital Bed, Harris Leads:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MhGNmfydB0
Prophetic Dream of Biden Handing over Presidency:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4j1FzFHD3dw
Prophetic Dream Kamala Harris Takes Over:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYhae3s1arc
If Joe Biden is unable to perform the duties of the US president, there is a long list of people in line to take over.
