Houthis Won't Attack Putin's Ships In Red Sea; How Russian Tankers Are Transiting Without Incident

The Houthi rebels are reportedly not attacking any Russian tanker in the Red Sea. Russian media has claimed that Yemen’s Ansarallah Movement has allowed the nation’s tankers to transit without incident through the Suez Canal. The development comes as the U.S. formed the multinational naval task force to protect ships in the Red Sea from intensified Houthi drone and missile attacks. Five shipping companies have stopped their ship from using the Red Sea in wake of the attacks. Watch this video for more details.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

