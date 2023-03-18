BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CBD Enters Regenerative Medicine Space: GROUNDBREAKING CBD Results Show REGENERATION
62 views • 03/18/2023

Stew Peters Show


March 17, 2023


Use CBD and realize the benefits of regeneration by going to http://Kuribl.com and enter the Promocode “STEW”.

Justin Finneman is here to talk about regenerative medicine and orthobiologics.

Kuribl CBD products are being used to replace tylenol and opioids which means less negative side-effects.

CBD is not addictive and won’t destroy your life if you don’t have it unlike opioids.

Through regenerative medicine doctors have learned how to isolate platelets, concentrate them into higher quantities, and inject them into injured areas of the body.

Kuribl’s number 1 seller is their Kuribl Active Muscle Cream which has a high dose of CBD and is combined with several analgesics.

CBG gummies are not psychoactive and are recommended to help people suffering with anxiety.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2dlz8k-cbd-enters-regenerative-medicine-space-groundbreaking-cbd-results-show-rege.html


