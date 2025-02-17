BrightLearn - The Healing Power of Unrefined Salt by Dr. David Brownstein

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video explores the historical significance and essential health benefits of unrefined salt, emphasizing its crucial role in maintaining bodily functions and overall well-being, as detailed in Dr. David Brownstein's book "Salt Your Way to Health, 2nd Edition."
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Find a copy of this amazing book here.