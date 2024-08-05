The Ultimate 4-Day Gut Health Reset | Dr. Steven Gundry

Discover the ultimate post-holiday reset in just 4 days with a focus on activating Fibroblast Growth Factor 21 (FGF21). Learn how to transition from indulgence to a plant-based diet, embracing the effectiveness of Valter Longo's Fasting Mimicking Diet and the simplicity of the cabbage soup cleanse.

————————————————————————

Preorder Dr. Gundry’s latest book “Gut Check” here: https://amzn.to/4aTsKSt

Enhance your soup with chicken broth and stimulating ingredients like onions, garlic, and turmeric. This quick, gut-friendly reset ensures toxin-free renewal, making it a superior choice over water fasts and master cleanses. Dive into a revitalizing journey, effortlessly reclaiming your well-being after the festive season.

Here You Can Get Steven Gundry MD Some interesting books To Find Now: