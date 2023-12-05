Two 200 Mile Size UFO Motherships above Earth

Wilbert Smith was one of the greatest UFO legends in Canadian government history. He was an engineering genius. The script for this video is a blog on my website at https://www.brianruhe.ca/wilbert-smith-saw-ufo-wreckage-and-bodies/





“The Canadian Government UFO Story – The Wilbert Smith Files,”





is a November, 2021 book by Grant Cameron. It has vital information. Grant did original research and drove from Manitoba to Ottawa to interview Wilbert Smith’s widow. I highly recommend this book. It is available on Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/CANADIAN-GOVERNMENT-UFO-STORY-Wilbert-ebook/dp/B09KB8G161?ref_=ast_author_dp .





The Amazon description is:





Was there a UFO study program established by the Canadian Government in the 1950s?The Canadian Government UFO Story looks back at the flying saucer research that was carried out by Wilbert Smith. Smith was a prominent radio engineer and Ufologist who oversaw a program called “Project Magnet” with the Ministry of Transport. Project Magnet was the official flying saucer investigation study program set up by the Canadian Government from 1950-1954 to gather data on UFOs. The intention was to apply this data to practical engineering uses and technology.





Wilbert Brockhouse Smith held a master’s degree in electrical engineering and was responsible for all the engineering aspects of all matters concerning radio use in Canada. This book tells the story of extraordinary Top-Secret memos detailing what U.S. officials knew about UFOs, communications from E.T.s, and the channeling of an alien named AFFA. Other documents reveal the opening of a landing base for UFOs, crashed saucers, alien bodies, and the search for flying saucer propulsion.”





The parts of the book which I emphasize are that Wilbert Smith had great confidence in a woman in Maine who could communicate with E.T.s. Francis Swan was the woman who started channeling these messages in 1953 from a being called AFFA. The CIA, FBI, Navy and other intell agencies were coming to her in secret, so they definitely took her seriously.... (see link above to my blog for the rest of the text).





Sources





https://www.amazon.com/Star-Being-Mirror-Journey-Hybrid/dp/B09LGQSJG8/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=Star+Being+in+the+Mirror+-+My+Journey+as+a+Hybrid.&sr=8-1 .





https://www.amazon.com/CANADIAN-GOVERNMENT-UFO-STORY-Wilbert-ebook/dp/B09KB8G161?ref_=ast_author_dp





https://presidentialufoblog.wordpress.com/2018/06/10/wilbert-smith-a-crashed-saucer-and-the-ultimate-alien-encounter/





http://www.roswellproof.com/smith_papers.html





https://www.howandwhys.com/wilbert-smith-project-magnet/