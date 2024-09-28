© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Google's New Cough Detection
Health just got a creepy upgrade. Google’s new tech can diagnose diseases just by listening to your cough. With billions of cough samples analyzed, they can potentially label you with COVID or TB. Imagine the surveillance when your phone's always listening. What happens to privacy when a cough can take you down a diagnostic rabbit hole? Are we ready for machines deciding our health?