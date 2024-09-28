BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Google's New Cough Detection
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
237 views • 7 months ago

Google's New Cough Detection 

Health just got a creepy upgrade. Google’s new tech can diagnose diseases just by listening to your cough. With billions of cough samples analyzed, they can potentially label you with COVID or TB. Imagine the surveillance when your phone's always listening. What happens to privacy when a cough can take you down a diagnostic rabbit hole? Are we ready for machines deciding our health?

