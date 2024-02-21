Border Invasion | "New normal" for America will be regular terrorism and rampant gang violence from illegal immigrants

Americans will soon experience a new normal characterized by pervasive terrorism and gang violence from the millions of illegals pouring across the border | We are all being programmed into human-hybrid machines without our knowledge or consent | Illegals to get $10,000 per month to live in NYC | Cheerios and Quaker Arts are sterilizing you | Law professors and businessman sound off on Engeron judgment | UK group will dox Israel critics to prevent them from getting jobs | Germany announces pre-crime unit to target ""right-wing extremists"" | TX Criminal Appeals Court race could decide fate of nation | Entitlement culture reaches insane new level | The Big Carbon Lie





Support the broadcast and build the patriot economy by supporting my affiliates:





Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer





Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/









The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer





Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com





Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com





Patriot-owned nutritional supplement and home essentials superstore - https://myfreedomcart.com/fireduptxlawyer





Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -

https://www.patriotmobile.com/fireduptxlawyer