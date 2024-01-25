They Never Really Mean Anything That They Say Its Just Your Imagination! It's All In Your Head! GO SEE A DOCTOR! TAKE PILLS!

.

Gareth Icke speaks to Hope and Tivon

(Fix the World Project Maroc) about 5G EMF protection and WBAN

https://rumble.com/v425oei-gareth-icke-speaks-to-hope-and-tivon-about-5g-emf-protection-and-wban.html

.

.

Follow Sabrina Wallace Psinergy channel:

https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f?view=content

.

Telegram P.D.F. D.L.: https://t.me/PsinergyPDF/14

.

Psinergy PDF:

https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/compiledpdf-05-25-23:f

.

.

Enabling Covert Body Area Network using Electro-Quasistatic Human Body Communication

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x

.

Cyberphysical systems (CPSs) are perceived as the pivotal enabler for a new era of real-time Internet-based communication and collaboration among value-chain participants, e.g., devices, systems, organizations, and humans

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/7883993

.

The President's 2023 Budget requests nearly $2 billion for the NNI, the largest ever request since its inception. This reflects the widespread recognition of the potential for nanotechnology to contribute to agency missions and national priorities.

https://rumble.com/v41tfrq-december-17-2023.html

.

ITU: IoBNT At the center of this approach lies an emerging ICT framework, the Internet of Bio-NanoThings (IoBNT), envisioning the heterogeneous collaborative networks(HEALTHCARE)

https://rumble.com/v45vbvu-january-8-2024.html

.

You can learn alot about the current transhumanism IOBnT #BiodigitalConvergence Laws,Regulations,Standards and Policies That Have Already Been Put In Place From These 2 Google Search Pages!

1. itu j-fet https://www.google.com/search?q=itu+j-fet&sca_esv=598202578&sxsrf=ACQVn08piPHYZethyLTQpLMLq9Y-TZ-vGw%3A1705172899586&source=hp&ei=o9-iZbaHIZvI0PEPzJuFwAw&oq=itu+j-fet&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIJaXR1IGotZmV0MgUQABiABDIGEAAYFhgeMgsQABiABBiKBRiGAzILEAAYgAQYigUYhgMyBRAhGKABSK4nUM4JWM0lcAF4AJABAJgBuQOgAe0JqgEHMS42LjQtMbgBA8gBAPgBAagCD8ICBxAjGOoCGCfCAhAQLhjHARivARiOBRjqAhgnwgIEECMYJ8ICChAjGIAEGIoFGCfCAgsQABiABBiKBRiRAsICERAAGIAEGIoFGJECGLEDGIMBwgIREC4YgAQYsQMYgwEYxwEY0QPCAgsQABiABBixAxiDAcICDhAuGIAEGLEDGMcBGNEDwgIREC4YgAQYigUYkQIYsQMYgwHCAhEQLhiABBiKBRiRAhixAxjUAsICCxAuGIAEGLEDGIMBwgIOEAAYgAQYigUYkQIYsQPCAggQABiABBixA8ICBRAuGIAEwgIHEAAYgAQYCsICCBAAGBYYHhgP&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#sbfbu=1&pi=itu%20j-fet

.

2. Akyildiz https://www.google.com/search?q=itu+j-fet+Ian+F+akyildiz+&sca_esv=598202578&sxsrf=ACQVn08_jC_IWV_dDvwTh8EChYu7_5mOgg%3A1705172905725&ei=qd-iZabyK9Wi0PEP6-G7sA8&udm=Ge&oq=itu+j-fet+Ian+F+akyildiz+&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhlpdHUgai1mZXQgSWFuIEYgYWt5aWxkaXogMgQQIxgnSPH8BlCV1wZY0foGcA14AJABAJgBjwGgAccFqgEDMS41uAEDyAEA-AEBwgIKEAAYRxjWBBiwA8ICBRAhGKABwgIGEAAYHhgNwgIIEAAYBRgeGA3CAgsQABiABBiKBRiGA8ICBxAhGAoYoAHCAggQABiABBiiBMICCBAAGIkFGKIE4gMEGAAgQYgGAZAGCA&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp