Brave TV - Feb 2, 2024 - 🚀 SKYROCKETING 🚀 Sudden Cardiac Death & Adult Autism from Covid Vaccine Bioweapon - Deagle Coming TRUE!

"As of Week 3 of 2024, Sudden Cardiac Death in age 54 & younger continues elevated 44.4%.

Watching this, it erodes only ~5 deaths per week, 33 weeks out - not reflective of R99 or 999 death counts. Thus, it is real growth in sudden cardiac death.





UK HAS A PROBLEM: Excess deaths are up a staggering 22% among 1 to 14-year-olds.





Notably, this trend didn’t start until “the magic juice started to be issued to children later in 2021.”





2020: 9 percent fewer deaths than expected

2021: 7 percent fewer deaths than expected

2022: 16 percent MORE deaths than expected

2023: 22 percent MORE deaths than expected





Furthermore, “Figures from the Office for National Statistics show about 10% more deaths (across all age groups) than expected since April this year.”





UK health officials believe “circulatory diseases and diabetes are ... behind the increase.”





