✈️Brazil Crash: yesterday a Cessna 525 jet overshot the runway while landing at Ubatuba Airport, Brazil, crashing into shallow beach waters

Yesterday A Cessna 525 jet overshot the runway while landing at Ubatuba Airport, Brazil, crashing into shallow beach waters.
The pilot was killed and seven people were injured. A Cessna Aircraft business jet skidded off the runway at Gastão Madeira Airport in the city of Ubatuba, flew straight onto the city beach and exploded near a local skate park.