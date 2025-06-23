Morning Manna - June 23, 2025 - Proverbs 4:14-19 - Enter Not Into the Path of the Wicked

In this powerful and sobering Monday message, the Morning Manna class explores Proverbs 4:14–19, a stern warning from Scripture to avoid even the first step toward sin. Rick and Doc unpack what it means to “enter not into the path of the wicked,” explaining how temptation is often personalized by Satan and how even curiosity toward evil opens doors to destruction.





The discussion dives into the spiritual danger of “soul vampires”—those who intentionally drain others emotionally, spiritually, and mentally—and challenges believers to sever ties with such people. Yet amidst the darkness, a promise shines through: the path of the righteous is like a shining light, growing brighter until the perfect day.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/23/25





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





If you're a Faith & Values member, watch today's show with other members here:

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/morning-manna-june-23-2025-proverbs-414-19-enter-not-into-the-path-of-the-wicked





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.FaithandValues.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf