Morning Manna - June 23, 2025 - Proverbs 4:14-19 - Enter Not Into the Path of the Wicked
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1047 followers
2
13 views • 2 months ago

In this powerful and sobering Monday message, the Morning Manna class explores Proverbs 4:14–19, a stern warning from Scripture to avoid even the first step toward sin. Rick and Doc unpack what it means to “enter not into the path of the wicked,” explaining how temptation is often personalized by Satan and how even curiosity toward evil opens doors to destruction.


The discussion dives into the spiritual danger of “soul vampires”—those who intentionally drain others emotionally, spiritually, and mentally—and challenges believers to sever ties with such people. Yet amidst the darkness, a promise shines through: the path of the righteous is like a shining light, growing brighter until the perfect day.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/23/25


