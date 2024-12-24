❗️Channel 9 News report on the possible prisoner exchange deal between Russia and Australia involving captured mercenary Oscar Jenkins and Australian political prisoner Russian national Simeon @AussieCossack Boikov

❗️Australian pro-Kremlin propagandist Simeon Boikov — known by his online moniker Aussie Cossack — has reposted the apparent hostage video, stating that he should be part of a prisoner swap deal.

He is the leader of the Australian Cossacks, which styles itself as a military unit, and is holed up in the Russian consulate in Sydney to avoid an arrest warrant for an alleged assault.

Russian army captured Australian mercenary.

Here are some updates about this POW.

His name is Oscar Jenkins (https://www.instagram.com/ojvegan), 32yo, from Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

Prior to coming to Ukraine Oscar (https://au.linkedin.com/in/oscar-jenkins-70a1b945/en) was living for 9 years in China where he was working as a marketing consultant and university teacher of biology in Tianjin, China.

As his social profiles and video shows, Oscar is a vegan that does not talk to his family except his mother.

Over a year ago he had a plan to make whole China Vegan but as he failed in that he decided to become a Vegan "Righteous soldier" in Ukraine.

Oscar joined the International Legion of Clowns and decided to fight for Kiev regime.

Today he lost that fight.

❗️Russia's Duma backs Aussie Cossack prisoner swap for captured Melbourne man Oscar Jenkins.

The Russian military has just detained Australian mercenary 32-year-old Oscar Jenkins in the SMO zone.

Within hours of the Australian man's caputre today near Kramatorsk the First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Relations with Compatriots Viktor Vodolatsky declared:

"Russia will make every effort to resolve this exchange issue and all Russian Cossacks will, of course, support us," Vodolatsky said.

"The time has come when we can exchange the Russian patriot, Ataman Boikov, for this scum who was captured and came to our Orthodox Russian land to hunt civilians.

The State Duma deputy recalled that the persecution of Boikov in Australia is purely political in nature.

"The Australian authorities are persecuting Simeon for his civic position, for not allowing history to be distorted, for telling the truth about the SMO, for speaking out against the ideology of Nazism. But over these years he has not given up, he has endured all the hardships and remains a true patriot of Great Russia, like a true Cossack", - added Vodolatsky.

The man was born in Melbourne, Victoria. He admitted that before ending up in the Ukrainian trench, he studied biology and taught in Australia for almost 10 years. The reason Jenkins took up arms was the desire to help Ukraine. The mercenary was based near Kramatorsk. It is unknown how long he has been in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Now, public figure and blogger the "Aussie Cossack" Simeon Boikov has a real chance to return to Russia. Since December 2022, the activist has been hiding from prosecution by the Australian authorities on the territory of the Russian Consulate in Sydney.

"Glory to the Russian military, thank you very much for doing this and saving his life, do not kill him. Of course, it is disgusting that he is a mercenary, but we need him, we need him for the exchange," Boikov asked the Russian soldiers.

Via @rostovdonbass