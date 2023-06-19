The Mark of the Beast, Pandemics, and the “New World Order" Facts vs Fiction - HaloDocs - HaloConspiracy - HaloSpirit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Put simply, popular fascinations with the end of the world did not begin with COVID-19, nor, in our view, will they end with it. Taken literally, rather than as a bad pun, this observation about the longue durée of apocalypticism provokes new and important questions which I seek to answer. How do human imaginations of the biomedical and spiritual future alter life in the present? What happens, in this forward-looking temporality, to human reflections on the past to ‘lessons learned’ about old diseases now eradicated, or past sins now atoned for?
