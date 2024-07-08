BULLSEYE! Russia Wiped Out NATO Military Train, Two US PATRIOT Systems, and One Sweden GIRAFFE Radar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A few hours ago, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced that Russian armed forces had destroyed two American 'Patriot' air defense systems along with the Swedish 'Giraffe' early warning radar. According to representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry, all these Western systems were discovered and destroyed in the Odessa region on the Black Sea coast. Later, the Russian military released a video that clearly shows the moment of the destruction of the American 'Patriot' air defense systems and the Swedish 'Giraffe' radar.................................
