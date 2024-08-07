BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌟 Curious about the difference between coyotes and wolves? 🦊
🎧 https://ln.run/a3zGJ

Coyotes are smaller and more adaptable with a varied diet—kind of like your dog, they can eat pretty much anything! 🥩🍂

Unlike wolves, which hunt in packs, coyotes often hunt solo and return to their family groups later. 🌲🔄

✨ Dive into these fascinating insights with Carol S. Henger,🎓 a former Postdoctoral Fellow in the Molecular Lab at the Wildlife Conservation Society! 🌿

Want to learn more? 🎧 Check out the full episode—link in bio!

