🌟 Curious about the difference between coyotes and wolves? 🦊

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coyotes are smaller and more adaptable with a varied diet—kind of like your dog, they can eat pretty much anything! 🥩🍂
Unlike wolves, which hunt in packs, coyotes often hunt solo and return to their family groups later. 🌲🔄
✨ Dive into these fascinating insights with Carol S. Henger,🎓 a former Postdoctoral Fellow in the Molecular Lab at the Wildlife Conservation Society! 🌿
Want to learn more? 🎧 Check out the full episode—link in bio!