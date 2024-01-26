'The Phantom Carriage', 1921 Swedish Horror-Romance Silent Film as Art
9 views
•
Published a month ago
•
Public domain silent film starring, Victor Sjöström, Hilda Borgström and Tore Svennberg.
Directed by, Victor Sjöström.
Keywords
moviehorrorromanceswedishsilentphantomcarriage
