Bono Said He Would Drive His Car Off a Cliff if Donald Trump Won the US Election

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
George Galloway and others say they are waiting now!
Yeah go ahead Bono, you globalist WEF/NWO shill do the world a favour and kill yourself, so we don't have to listen to your commie garbage anymore.......
Source @Real World News