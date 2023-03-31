One Year of Save Soil Journey - the Work Has Just Begun!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One year ago, on March 21, 2022, Sadhguru embarked on an arduous 100-day, 30000 kilometer journey as a lone motorcyclist to activate citizen support and global government policy action to revitalize the soil. In this video, Sadhguru reflects upon one year of the #SaveSoil journey and explains how we can continue to be a part of his vision to #SaveSoil to fulfil a generational responsibility. The Conscious Planet - Save Soil is a global movement envisioned by Sadhguru which seeks to bring about a concerted, conscious response to impending soil extinction. Action now to #SaveSoil.
Official Brighteon Channel of Sadhguru
Considered among India’s 50 most influential people, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, bestselling author, and poet. Absolute clarity of perception places him in a unique space, not only in matters spiritual but in business, environmental and international affairs, and opens a new door on all that he touches.
