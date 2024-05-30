The Future of Technology and Fitness w/ Tonal Executive, Troy Taylor - EP#12 | Alpha Dad Show w/ Colton Whited + Andrew Blumer

The Alpha Dad Show, the podcast that redefines what it means to be a man, blending the principles of Christian values with practical advice on business, finance, and personal success. Join your hosts Colton Whited and Andrew Blumer as they guide you on an inspiring journey of self-discovery, empowering you to become the ultimate Alpha Dad in all aspects of life.









Learn More: www.alphadadshow.com









** Get a FREE book, go to www.alphadadshow.com **









Troy Taylor is a highly acclaimed leader in human performance and senior executive. He has a wealth of experience in developing and managing top-tier teams that excel in various fields and effectively bridge strategic insights with practical execution. With a proven track record of driving innovation and implementing cutting-edge practices, he has successfully brought numerous new products to the market across diverse industries, sports, and countries. Throughout his career, Troy has focused on Sports Science and Strength Conditioning, working closely with Olympic teams from Britain, Canada, and the United States. Notably, he has collaborated with over 500 Olympians. Currently, Troy serves as the Senior Director of Performance Innovation at Tonal.









Troy Taylor

WEBSITE: www.tonal.com

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/strengthsciencetroy/

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@TonalStrong









-------------------------------------------









𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wea





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 0099053fe4ff4417







