Are SECRET BRIBES from Foreign Govts a National Security Problem?
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
114 views • 03/03/2023

So this is related to the story -  Senator Chuck Grassley released information yesterday that over a dozen individuals came forward with information indicating Hunter Biden was committing crimes but the corrupt DOJ has done nothing. 

Senator Grassley asked Biden’s corrupt DOJ AG Merrick Garland a question regarding whether it was a national security issue when there is evidence of foreign persons making unlawful payments to elected officials to influence policy decisions (i.e. bribes).

GRASSLEY: If the Justice Department received information that foreign persons had evidence of improper or unlawful payment paid to elected officials and those payments may have influenced policy decisions, would that pose a national security concern?

AG GARLAND: Yes 


ARTICLE: Over a Dozen Federal Whistleblowers Come Forward Claiming Hunter Biden Involved in Criminal Activity  

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/over-a-dozen-whistleblowers-came-forward-claiming-hunter-biden-involved-in-criminal-activity/ 

Source:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1631037912530792448  

Keywords
whistleblowersbiden crime familybiden regimehunter biden investigation
