Canada BANS Christians From PROTESTING: Tranny Police State: Pastor ARRESTED For Preaching Gospel

One of the chief rituals of the modern leftist cult is the drag show.

Odessa Orlewicz is here to talk about new Canadian laws that are overtly anti-Christian.

Good Canadian parents continue to turn out and protest drag shows and the sexualization of children.

In response, evil Canadian Provinces are passing laws which criminalize peaceful protests so pedophiles can continue in their depraved lust unbothered.

The Canadian government is trying to hide the fact there are more people who are against the LGBT worldview than there are people who are for it.

As demonic and evil as the woke mob is, we must pray for our enemies.

Canadian citizens must not give in and continue to show up and stand up for children and their innocence.

