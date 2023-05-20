"Out Of Time" (2023 hard rock song, audio only)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Written and performed by Six Gun Cross
Lyrics:
Forget the skies, its time for a cruise
Cool breeze and a mountain view
Driving fast on a coiled road
Not looking ahead, but at a phone
Out of time
Out of time
Driving off a cliff at full speed
The rocks below covered by the sea
Looking back at the mountain top
The end that's near can't be stopped
Out of time
Out of time