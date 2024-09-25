It’s Time To Boycott Hollywood. The Shocking Details Of The Sean Diddy Combs Case & Why Every American Should Unite To Take These Bastards Down

Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! www.chuckdefense.com/Joy





Seriously, we need to take these bastards down.





Rumors have swirled around the film & music industry in Hollywood for decades, along with the bizarre and outright demonic imagery, photos and videos of celebrities, agents and executives being down right disgusting with under-age pop stars. The exploitation of child actors is quite obvious to me and what’s more shocking is that the crimes are being committed in broad daylight, right in front of our faces and have been for decades.





Issac Kappy, was a child actor who stated this (just nine months before his death by suicide): “A lot of showbiz parents will knowingly give their kids to be abused because they’ll be like ‘Oh, we’ll get your kids' roles and money.' And they take the money and.. then they just sell their kids. People sell their kids. They sell their kids for money.”





His allegations have been echoed by countless other actors and industry insiders like Corey Feldman and John Paul Rice over the years and the fact that this has been allowed to persist for so long is devastating indictment of American culture.





Today we explore the recent arrest and indictment of Sean Diddy Combs along with newly released, SHOCKING allegations of outright pedophilia from his former former girlfriend Kim Porter. Hopefully this exposure will help to take down the trafficking kingpin and hopefully MANY others.





These institutions (like Hollywood) have enormous power to shape our culture and shackle our leaders through coercion, blackmail and debauchery. We MUST care about this and end it once and for all.

________________________________________

Show Resources:





Details of the Diddy arrest and indictment - https://pagesix.com/2024/09/17/celebrity-news/sean-diddy-combs-charged-with-sex-trafficking-racketeering/?_gl=1*12xklzv*_ga*MTkwNjUwMzIyNi4xNzI2ODM1ODM1*_ga_0DZ7LHF5PZ*MTcyNzA5NjQwOC4zLjEuMTcyNzA5NjU4Ny41MC4wLjA.





Details of the Kim Porter allegations - UK Daily Mail

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13864581/sean-diddy-combs-tell-book-kim-porter-arrest.html





‘People sell their kids:' A look into child sex abuse in Hollywood - SHARYL ATTKISSON

https://dayton247now.com/news/nation-world/people-sell-their-kids-a-look-into-child-sex-abuse-in-hollywood





Full Statement from John Paul Rice:

https://x.com/matt_sando2107/status/1838205640986038346

________________________________________

Please Support Our Sponsors:





Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy





Colonial Metals Group is a valued sponsor of the SJ Show! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values and supports this show! Learn about your options HERE ——> https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy





Check out Patriot Mobile TODAY! The LEADING Christian, conservative telecom company and the very definition of parallel economies. SWITCH today at www.patriotmobile.com/joy and use the promo code JOY for a FREE month of service!!





The Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler is on sale NOW!!

This video features everything you need to know about my latest anti-aging obsession! WATCH NOW ———-> https://bhmd1.com/Joy