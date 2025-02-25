CTP 20250225 S2EFebSpecial6 HealthWeeksItem3 GeorgeDubec NetworkingToABetterSociety BTS/SP Video

CTP S2EFebSpecial6 51m 07s before audio editing

FEB. 2025 HEALTH WEEKS: end of Feb (last two weeks) Health Related CTP Show Specials... Joan Ifland on Health and RFK Jr. (S2EFebSpecial4 20250218); Jack Lafountain on "Healing Body, Mind, Soul," talk (S2EFebSpecial5 20250220); George Dubec "Mental Health, Society" (S2EFebSpecial6 20250225); DPB "Peer Pressure" Mental Health (S2EFebSpecial7 20250227); #ThoughtsAndPrayers many with Health Issues need them (S2EFebSpecial8 20250228).

CTP (S2EFebSpecial6) Feb 2025 Health Weeks 3: George Dubec - Networking as a Lifeline (inc. toward better community Mental Health outcomes) + E Pluribus Unum segment

CTP (S2EFebSpecial6) Feb 2025 Health Weeks 3: George Dubec - Networking as a Lifeline (inc. toward better community Mental Health outcomes)

I ask you give this WHOLE EPISODE a FAIR HEARING through to the end to grasp all the concepts; some things you may agree with others you may not

A deep exploration of social networking, community values, and the shift from a "Me" culture to a "We" culture including which then translates to better Health outcomes across the community. This episode emphasizes the importance of collaboration and individual empowerment for a better society.

- Introduction to George Dubeck

- The significance of personal and professional networks

- Competition vs collaboration: redefining success

- The impact of community values on modern society

- Rethinking sports culture and its societal implications

- The Amish model of a "We" culture

- Practical advice for building a strong network

- The necessity of introspection in communal growth

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]