~iamken Report THE GRANDBABY EXTRAVAGANZA & The Financial Incentive to Murder and Poison American Children

~iamken Report
THE GRANDBABY $50.00 EXTRAVAGANZA
The Financial Incentive to Murder and Poison American Children
Watch a few babies experience another of The Family Extravaganzas. The idea is to opening the publics mind on how we view our offspring and their future.
At the close, see the report regarding the very lives of our children arcooss this nation. Become advised and take action. The time is now. That time is here.
Sponsored By MinistriesOfHumanitarianCouncil.Org & TIO.TODAY