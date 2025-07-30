INSANITY: scalating Nuclear Stakes With Russia, A Folly of US Policy That Ignores Shared Humanity

The US just moved thermonuclear weapons to the UK—escalating a proxy war while ignoring Russia’s arsenal and the 14,000 dead in Donbas since 2014. This isn’t strategy; it’s suicidal brinkmanship ignoring our shared humanity.





