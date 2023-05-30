Hollywood Star Admits Elites Use Children's Blood in 'Sickening' Satanic Rituals

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It has long been claimed Hollywood stars and entertainment industry celebrities need to join the Illuminati to make it to the top of the industry, but few people outside of the Illuminati inner-circle truly understand what this means.
That is slowly beginning to change as celebrities who have been subjected to the Illuminati system break down and leak inside information exposing the true inner workings of Hollywood and the entertainment industry.
Hollywood actor Ricky Schroder is the latest celebrity to break down and blow the whistle on pedophilia and occult rituals in the entertainment industry, revealing sickening details about the disturbing occult rituals he witnessed as a child star in the industry.
