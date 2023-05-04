BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
If you wanted to get down to how the fentanyl was distributed within United States, you have to go understand Chinatown's restaurants and those Uber drivers
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
05/04/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2g0e7o2185

If you wanted to get down to how the fentanyl was distributed within United States, you have to go understand Chinatown's restaurants and those Uber drivers. These are the people that are helping, that recruited by those secret police station and coerced by the Chinese police and forced them to do those things for the CCP.

如果你想了解芬太尼在美国是如何分发的,你必须去了解中国城的餐馆,你必须了解那些Uber司机。这些人都是被秘密警察站招募的人并被中共警察胁迫，强迫他们为中共做这些事情

@diamondandsilk @s7gril

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JRobFromMN #WayneDupreeShow #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
