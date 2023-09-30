More groups of AFU laid down arms and surrendered after a failed attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More militants from the Armed Forces of Ukraine laid down their arms and surrendered to Russian troops at Rabotino and Pyatikhatki in Zaporozhye direction, during a failed attack on Russian positions. More than a dozen of the militants chose to save their lives in the night surrender, certainly bad news for Ukraine.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY