The CCP’s infiltration case has real names of the criminals and victims, but the two arrested Chinese men threatening American’s national security are released on bail the same day
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
13 views • 04/26/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2feo3c771c

04/22/2023 First episode of NFSC Speaks podcast: Roy and Shawn discuss the two parallel cases going on right now in NY. On one side, the CCP’s infiltration case has real names of the criminals and victims, but the two arrested Chinese men threatening American’s national security are released on bail the same day. On the other side, as the Victim-1 of the CCP infiltration, Mr. Miles Guo is still in jail for a so-called fraud case with no victims at all.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


 04/22/2023 NFSC Speaks新podcast节目首期：罗伊和肖恩讨论了目前在纽约发生的两个平行案例。 一方面，中共渗透案有真名实姓的罪犯和受害者，但两名威胁美国国家安全的中国人被捕当天就被保释出狱。 另一边，郭文贵先生作为中共渗透的受害者-1，却因为一场没有任何受害者的所谓诈骗案仍在狱中。

  #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
