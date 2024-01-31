Israeli War Criminals In Action

When is this going to stop? It appears that our Bizarro World has decided to allow a rogue nation to do whatever it wants, knowing that there will be no repercussions from the 'civilized' world that the rest of us live in. The U.S., having appointed itself as the 'world's policemen', not only stands by, looking the other way but continues to supply the instruments of war and the morale support that Israel requires to continue its war crimes.

